Yashraj brings disco fever to Indian hip-hop with new track 'Gabbar'

The Indian hip-hop scene is buzzing with excitement as Yashraj, the luminary artist, released his latest track from his upcoming disco-influenced EP, Gabbar.

This track follows the release of Dae-Bae, the first offering from the EP. Dae-Bae is a disco-pop record that portrays a girl who is nervous to express herself and dance in public due to the fear of judgment.

While Dae-Bae set the tone for the upbeat disco vibes, Gabbar takes it a step further, seamlessly fusing 70s Indian experimental disco and the pulsating energy of 80s Italo disco, creating a truly unique soundscape that defies genre boundaries.