Yashraj brings disco fever to Indian hip-hop with new track 'Gabbar'

The Indian hip-hop scene is buzzing with excitement as Yashraj, the luminary artist, released his latest track from his upcoming disco-influenced EP, Gabbar.
This track follows the release of Dae-Bae, the first offering from the EP. Dae-Bae is a disco-pop record that portrays a girl who is nervous to express herself and dance in public due to the fear of judgment.
While Dae-Bae set the tone for the upbeat disco vibes, Gabbar takes it a step further, seamlessly fusing 70s Indian experimental disco and the pulsating energy of 80s Italo disco, creating a truly unique soundscape that defies genre boundaries.
Yashraj has quickly established himself as a major player in the Indian hip-hop scene, with over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners and collaborations with notable independent musicians and Bollywood films.
His 2020 hit, Dhundhala, topped major playlists worldwide and has received an incredible 62 million global streams to date.
Gabbar features a flow unlike anything Yashraj has previously released. This genre-bending fusion showcases Yashraj's flexibility as an artiste and sets the tone for his upcoming EP, which promises to push the boundaries of Indian hip-hop even further.
With his finger on the pulse of current music trends, Yashraj is primed to take the Indian hip-hop scene to new heights.
Gabbar is now streaming on all major audio platforms.
(Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal)