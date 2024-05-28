Rappers PAV4N and Sonnyjim join forces with Indian producer Kartik to form PATAKA BOYS, release debut single

In one of the most intriguing partnerships, UK underground rap figures PAV4N and Sonnyjim have teamed up with rising Indian producer Kartik to form a new group PATAKA BOYS.

PAV4N shares, "PATAKA BOYS is an outrageous display of opulence, hedonism and a celebration of the muddy depths of underground hip-hop that grew us. Elder statesmen actively blurring the line between ratchet and couture, cynical, satirical, dry British and desi humour."

What began as friendly competition gradually evolved into researching their heritage, culture and blending of diasporic experience with hip-hop. Their debut single, Bappi Lahiri, published on the Indian hip-hop label Azadi Records, is an introduction to PATAKA BOYS.

The track's title pays homage to the great Indian composer Bappi Lahiri. Keeping true to the exploration of their culture, they’ve incorporated traditional folk sounds and dialogues from movies like Om Puri’s outburst as George Khan from East is East (1999).