Taylor Swift performs through downpour at the Lyon Eras Tour concert

While the band enjoyed some protection under stage tents, Taylor and her dancers took centre stage, their enthusiasm undimmed by the rain. Videos of Taylor belting out tunes and dancing in the downpour quickly surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. Comments like “REPUTATION UNDER THE RAIN OMGGG” and “This Queen Oh my God” captured the spirit of the evening, with many praising her ability to perform flawlessly despite the challenging circumstances.