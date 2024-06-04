Taylor Swift performs through downpour at the Lyon Eras Tour concert

Mother Nature tried to dampen the spirits at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour debut in Lyon, France, but it only fuelled the fire for the dedicated Swifties in attendance. The Groupama Stadium was packed with fans, eager to witness the first show of the highly anticipated tour. However, as Taylor launched into her opening song Enchanted, a light drizzle began to fall, quickly escalating into a full-fledged downpour by the time the Reputation Era rolled around.
Undeterred, Taylor, ever the trooper, embraced the unexpected weather change. “We have officially had a rain show tonight and that is set,” she declared. “That is permanent. It doesn't matter if it doesn't rain again.”
While the band enjoyed some protection under stage tents, Taylor and her dancers took centre stage, their enthusiasm undimmed by the rain. Videos of Taylor belting out tunes and dancing in the downpour quickly surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. Comments like “REPUTATION UNDER THE RAIN OMGGG” and “This Queen Oh my God” captured the spirit of the evening, with many praising her ability to perform flawlessly despite the challenging circumstances.
With June marking Pride Month, Taylor used the opportunity to celebrate with the Lyon crowd during the ‘Lover Era’ segment of the concert. A vibrant display of rainbow lights and decorations filled the stadium as she sang You Need To Calm Down, her anthem for the LGBTQ+ community. Fans, clad in colourful ponchos and wielding glowing wristbands, joined in the joyous celebration.
The Tortured Poet’s Department composer has one more show scheduled in Lyon before heading to Scotland to continue her Eras Tour this weekend. One thing is certain – rain or shine, Swift and her devoted fans know how to put on a show!