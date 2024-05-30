Blake Lively attends Taylor Swift’s Madrid concert with the Haim sisters

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hit Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday and it wasn’t just the fans who were excited. The concert transformed into a star-studded event as Swift’s close friends showed up to cheer her on. Social media erupted with fans buzzing about the surprise celebrity appearances. A video shared on X captured the energy perfectly, showing Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim of the band Haim dancing alongside actress Blake Lively in the crowd.