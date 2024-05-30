Blake Lively attends Taylor Swift’s Madrid concert with the Haim sisters

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hit Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday and it wasn’t just the fans who were excited. The concert transformed into a star-studded event as Swift’s close friends showed up to cheer her on. Social media erupted with fans buzzing about the surprise celebrity appearances. A video shared on X captured the energy perfectly, showing Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim of the band Haim dancing alongside actress Blake Lively in the crowd.
This wasn’t the first time Swift’s friends joined the Eras Tour party. Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband, had previously revealed on a show that his entire family was ‘obsessed’ with the tour. “Blake and the girls have already been to five or six shows,” he shared.
The strong bond between Swift and Lively is no secret. Just last December, Lively took to Instagram to praise Swift and Beyoncé for their inspiring examples of female empowerment and collaboration.
The Haim sisters are another pillar in Swift’s friend circle. They're not just fellow musicians opening for the Eras Tour, but also collaborators on various projects. This includes a remix of Haim's Gasoline, No Body, No Crime, and even a cameo in Swift's music video for Bejeweled.