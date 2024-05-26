Taylor Swift mesmerises fans at Lisbon Eras Tour concert; performs ‘TTPD’ title track for the first time

The Eras Tour conquered Portugal this weekend, culminating in a two-night extravaganza at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz. Taylor Swift left the crowd spellbound with her dazzling outfits and unexpected setlist additions. Ever since the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans eagerly anticipated this specific segment of the show, and the singer didn’t disappoint. During her final performance in Portugal, the 34-year-old pop icon sent shockwaves through the Swiftie fandom by performing the album’s title track live for the very first time.
The Midnights singer delighted audiences with an acoustic mash-up, weaving together the heart-wrenching melody of The Tortured Poets Department title track with the melancholic beauty of Now That We Don't Talk from her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). For this ethereal set, Swift adorned herself in a stunning ombre pink halter-neck gown, a recent addition to her The Eras Tour wardrobe. Her signature brown guitar completed the picture, adding a touch of nostalgic charm to the performance.
But the surprises didn’t stop there. Swift further delighted fans with another unexpected mash-up, this time blending the beloved Long Live from her Speak Now era with the introspective track You’re On Your Own Kid from Midnights. The inclusion of Long Live was particularly noteworthy, as it was initially omitted from the setlist. Its surprise reemergence as part of the Eras Tour magic left fans awestruck. For this unique rendition, Swift mesmerised the audience from behind a piano adorned with vibrant painted flowers.
Social media exploded with praise for the Blank Space songstress as snippets from the show circulated online. One fan, expressing a fervent wish for a lyric change, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “I was hoping she'd say 'you're on your own, kid, one day, you will be remembered.'” Another fan chimed in, declaring, “This mashup is the most insane mashup ever.