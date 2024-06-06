Aksomaniac X The Siege open up about their soulful new offering, Her Vacation
Independent Indian music is having a moment and we are here for it. The current indie landscape is being dominated by artistes who are pushing boundaries and defying genres to craft music that challenges the mainstream.
Collaborations are the hallmark of this vibrant scene and leading the charge at the moment, we have Aksomaniac X The Siege.
Aksomaniac aka Aron Kollassani Selestin and Siegen Moopanar, going by alias The Siege collaborated for Converse India’s Connect with the Unexpected.
Their soulful offering, Her Vacation fuses Aron’s R&B style with Siegen’s rapping talents. We spoke to the duo about the track, how they blended their distinctive musical sensibilities and lots more…
Tell us about the title, Her Vacation and the emotions you intend to evoke with it?
Aron Selestin: The title Her Vacation might make you think of happy times and freedom, like a summer holiday. But for me, it’s about something deeper — the feeling of losing someone important suddenly, like a vacation ending too soon. This mix of emotions fits with the campaign’s idea of celebrating different sides of life, even when things get tough.
Siegen Moopanar: Aron came up with the title Her Vacation from a line he wrote in the song. It represents someone important leaving his life, adding a twist to the song’s feelings. Even though the song isn’t funny, the title adds a playful touch, showing that there’s more to it than what meets the eye.
What musical elements have you two put in place and what genre would this predominantly fall under?
Siegen: This collaboration is mainly in the R&B style, with piano and keys being the main instruments which we’e good at. We have infused ambient pads and sound to make it richer. It’s mostly R&B, but with rap vocals on top, blending our different styles.
What future do you trend for hip-hop in India in the next five years?
Aron: I’m hopeful about hip-hop’s future in India, especially in the indie music scene. We’re seeing a change where independent projects are getting attention without big support.
Siegen: Right now, I see a big change happening in hip-hop. The top players might shift a bit, with new artistes taking over. These up-and-coming musicians are making innovative music that young people really like. They’re doing things that others were too scared to try before. We’re living in a time where we feel more empowered to try new things. Companies and labels are investing in this new and innovative music. Overall, I think there’s going to be a big shift, leading to a fresh and innovative genre.
Her Vacation is now streaming on all major audio platforms.
