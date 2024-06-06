Aksomaniac X The Siege open up about their soulful new offering, Her Vacation

Independent Indian music is having a moment and we are here for it. The current indie landscape is being dominated by artistes who are pushing boundaries and defying genres to craft music that challenges the mainstream.

Collaborations are the hallmark of this vibrant scene and leading the charge at the moment, we have Aksomaniac X The Siege.

Aksomaniac aka Aron Kollassani Selestin and Siegen Moopanar, going by alias The Siege collaborated for Converse India’s Connect with the Unexpected.

Their soulful offering, Her Vacation fuses Aron’s R&B style with Siegen’s rapping talents. We spoke to the duo about the track, how they blended their distinctive musical sensibilities and lots more…