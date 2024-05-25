Singer Krameri and rapper Dhanji blend their distinctive musical sensibilities for a lilting new track, Express Ways

They both come from sibling cities but their musical sensibilities lie on two ends of the spectrum. We are talking about Krameri aka Damini Chauhan, a hindustani classical singer from Vadodara who met Ahmedabad’s celebrated rapper, Dhanji Kumar, for a collaboration ar ranged by Converse India.

For their latest campaign, Connect with the Unexpected, they brought this duo together to produce Express Ways, a track that made to our playlist almost instantly for its genre-defying soundscape.

You have Dhanji adding the edge with his rapping talents and Krameri evoking a sense of old-school nostalgia with her singing skills and adding to the X factor is a video interview where you watch their distinctive yet weirdly similar worlds come together. Sheer bliss!

Indulge spoke to the duo about this collaboration, the inspiration behind the title, the future of rap in India and lots more!

Tell us a little about this collaboration and how similar are your musical sensibilities?

Krameri: This collaboration was a fascinating journey, as our musical sensibilities intersected at various points. While Dhanji’s roots lie in rap and hip-hop, my background in hindustani classical music has shaped my approach to pop and R&B genres. Despite these differences, we found common ground in our shared culture, language and home state, allowing us to blend our distinct styles seamlessly. By sharing playlists and exchanging musical ideas, we found common ground and seamlessly fused our distinct musical learnings into a harmonious collaboration.

What musical elements have you two put in place and what genre would this track predominantly fall under?

Dhanji: We collaborated closely on the production, fine-tuning the beats and structure to create a cohesive track. Krameri’s initial beats provided a solid foundation and together, we crafted a space for my rap verse to shine. Ultimately, the instrumental served as the catalyst for harmonising our musicalities and creating a cohesive track.

Krameri: We’ve infused elements of funk into our track, incorporating breaks in the drum patter n and subdued synths to evoke a retro vibe. Dhanji’s rap verse adds a contemporary edge, while I contribute by singing Aeri Sakhi, a sufi song by hazrat Amir Khusrow. This juxtaposition of musical styles reflects our desire as artistes to navigate between spiritual and worldly themes, striving to bring about positive change.

About your track, Express Ways — tell us about the title and the emotions you intend to evoke?

Krameri: The title Express Ways draws inspiration from the expressway linking Vadodara (my city) to Ahemdabad (Dhanji’s city), symbolic of the connection and separation between our respective hometowns. As we embarked on the campaign, traversing this expressway allowed me to experience Ahmedabad from Dhanji’s perspective, unveiling its hidden gems like the drivein cinema and fostering a sense of shared camaraderie.