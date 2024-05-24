Coke Studio Tamil season 2's sixth single 'Oh Hoi' blends modern pop and tribal music

The song explores the intriguing relationship between urban and natural landscapes, and acts as a poignant narrative, highlighting the balance between progress and preservation. Elaborating on the song, Arivu says, “The song is a vibrant fusion of tribal and Western music. The song, inspired by Mullai Kalai Kuzhu's beats, celebrates cultural diversity. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The highlight of the song is the use of traditional instruments, including urumi, parai, mohan veena, and molam. “The grooves and rhythms of the Irular tribes inspired this song, blending their unique swing and dance with Benny Dayal's urban style. Arivu's lyrics bridge the gap between city life and those living in harmony with nature, creating a dialogue between traditional Irular grooves and urban Tamil music,” says Sean Roldan.