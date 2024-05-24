Coke Studio Tamil season 2's sixth single 'Oh Hoi' blends modern pop and tribal music

The sixth drop of Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 is here. The song, Oh Hoi, a heartfelt tribute to the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures, seamlessly blends modern pop with the traditional Irula tribal music. The peppy number, curated by the visionary duo Sean Roldan and Arivu and featuring the soul-stirring contributions of Mullai Kalai Kuzhu, serves as a vibrant celebration of Tamil Nadu's rich musical heritage.
It also blends Benny Dayal's contemporary flair with the age-old traditions of the Irula tribe. “Collaborating with Mullai Kalai Kuzhu and working with Sean Roldan and Arivu added magic to the song. I'm thrilled to be part of the video directed by Amith Krishnan.”
The song explores the intriguing relationship between urban and natural landscapes, and acts as a poignant narrative, highlighting the balance between progress and preservation. Elaborating on the song, Arivu says, “The song is a vibrant fusion of tribal and Western music. The song, inspired by Mullai Kalai Kuzhu's beats, celebrates cultural diversity. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”
The highlight of the song is the use of traditional instruments, including urumi, parai, mohan veena, and molam. “The grooves and rhythms of the Irular tribes inspired this song, blending their unique swing and dance with Benny Dayal's urban style. Arivu's lyrics bridge the gap between city life and those living in harmony with nature, creating a dialogue between traditional Irular grooves and urban Tamil music,” says Sean Roldan.
Kanniyappan from the Mullai Kalai Kuzhu says that the song brings joy to artistes like him. “This opportunity encourages traditional artistes like us. Through this song, we've shared a glimpse of our lifeworld musically.”