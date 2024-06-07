El Fé’s 'The Movement - Edition 3' to showcase an electrifying African-urban sound in Chennai this weekend

The Movement - Edition 3 will not only carry forward the amplified experience from previous shows by the group but will also stand out on its own. The group’s director joins us for a conversation to throw more light on the show. She highlights how this show will be different from its earlier performances. “The Movement - 3 concert will stand out from its preceding exhibitions by showcasing an even more dynamic and vibrant performance, with new surprises, collaborations, and musical experiences that will leave the audience in awe,” Roe expresses.

She also highlights how the genre incites a greater audience engagement in these shows, hereby becoming a vital part of the experience altogether. “The Afrobeat nature of El Fé's performances under The Movement exhibitions has, indeed, enabled some of the best sing-alongs for the crowd, creating an electrifying atmosphere where the audience can’t help but join in and feel the music and dance moves,” she explains.