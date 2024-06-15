All that jazz: The Massimo Farao Trio gears up for their first-ever performance in Bengaluru

Celebrated as one of the most dynamic pianists on the contemporary jazz scene, Massimo Farao draws inspiration from jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Oscar Peterson and has cultivated a unique style that seamlessly blends traditional jazz standards with his original compositions and interpretations of classic Italian melodies.
His upcoming collaboration with Claudia Zannoni promises a spellbinding performance that harmonises various musical genres into a compelling composition. We get chatty with Massimo to uncover everything about this debut performance.
What can the audience expect from your upcoming performance in Bengaluru?
I feel surprised, thankful, curious and thrilled to be here! We’re a long-standing jazz trio that has been together for a decade. Our setlist promises familiar jazz standards alongside bossa nova rhythms. We may venture into R&B and pop, keeping an open mind to how the crowd may respond.
Being a jazz pianist, can you tell us more about your style?
I love the bebop and swing jazz piano tradition and I work hard to sound better. All this is made possible by learning from and performing with jazz legends like Archie Shepp, Benny Golson, Nat Adderley, Clark Terry, Jimmy Cobb and others.
What made you choose the piano over other instruments?
I chose the piano because of the deep sound that it brings along with the many possibilities for soloing and comping. Be it as a soloist or a sideman, you can still craft music with the piano.
Tell us about the formation of the Massimo Farao Trio?
Fifteen years ago, Claudi a Zannoni, Nicola Barbon and Davide Palladin attended my summer workshop as young students. I immediately sensed immense talent in these budding musicians and my instincts proved right. After a decade, we remain together, with them touring the world alongside me! This is the essence of jazz — nurturing raw potential into a lifelong, musical journey
Can you tell us about some of your most memorable collaborations and performances?
Some of my most memorable collaborations and performances have involved Sheila Jordan, Jesse Davis, George Cables, Bobby Durham, Albert ‘Tootie’ Heath, Buster Williams and Ron Carter. Collaborating with these jazz legends has been a truly unforgettable experience.
What are your upcoming projects?
My upcoming projects include The Bobby Durham’s Jazz Camp 2024 from July 15 to 20. I also have a lot of studio recording sessions planned. I’ll also be touring with Jamie Davis, the lead vocalist of the Count Basie Orchestra.
INR 1,271 onwards. June 14 & 15, 9:30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.
