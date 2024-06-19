Artistes Shatadru Sarkar, Purbayan Chatterjee blend tradition with tech with latest offering

How did the idea of launching a metaverse platform originate?

Shatadru Sarkar: The original idea was to help artistes become more independent and autonomous using new technologies and to address certain limitations of the current music business. Artisteverse was created as a platform to bridge the gap between artistes and fans, celebrate the art and legacy of artistes, and help them monetize their brand better.

Tell us more about the platform and how it will help the people visiting the platform.

Shatadru Sarkar: For fans, Artisteverse is the ultimate virtual playground offering exclusive music, videos, merchandise, VIP concert passes, NFTs, chats with artists, masterclasses, and metaverse experiences. For artists, it's a vehicle to bring audiences into their creative world, build their brand, and engage a deeply connected fan community. Artists get their own custom-designed platform with access to valuable fan data.

Who else are you hoping to feature on Artisteverse?

Shatadru Sarkar: We have several new launches in the pipeline, with interest from musicians to dancers. In the current digital landscape, where streaming revenue is insignificant for many artists and discovery is challenging, Artisteverse allows artists to engage with fans on their own terms, build their brand, and monetize across various offerings.

Purbayan Chatterjee: I have always wondered what I can add to the audio-visual experience in this day and age when you have practised music for many years in your life, creating music becomes second nature, but in this day and age of technology, and AI, the logical step would be to welcome the listener into an immersive audio-visual experience.