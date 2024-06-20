Sivaangi Krishnakumar: From reality TV to World Music Day concert and beyond

When Sivaangi Krishnakumar made her appearance as a contestant on the popular reality show Super Singer in 2019, she made an instant impression on the audience with her awe-inspiring performance. With popular singers K Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar as parents, music runs in her blood, after all. However, Sivaangi tells Indulge that singing was never part of her plan.

“In fact, there was a time when I thought I would never pursue music. An artiste’s job doesn’t come with a regular and assured paycheck. Later, I thought I would take up a job and pursue singing as plan B. Who would have thought that one day, my plans A, B, and C would all be music? I guess it was God’s plan!”

She attributes her singing career to playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. “Though I was inspired by my father and mother’s classical renditions since childhood, it was Shreya Ghoshal who made me take the plunge into singing. She has been a great inspiration.”

Sivaangi is now all set to enthrall the audience on World Music Day with her upcoming concert, Isai Galatta, for which she has teamed up with singers Priya Jerson, Harshavarshan Vidyasagar, and comedian Bala of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame.

“Chennai has always been a music hub, and the beauty lies in the fact that the music is so diverse across the different pockets of the city. Be it the Margazhi festival or the other concerts, namma ooru audience listens to myriad forms of music. They are extremely sensible, diverse, and discerning. The concert will be a motley mix of the latest and nostalgic Tamil film numbers.”

From singing as Plan B to a plethora of songs in her kitty, including My Dear Pondatti, Chillanjirukkiye, Uruttu, Nee En Usuru Pulla, and Nenjellam, Sivaangi has come a long way. When asked about the most challenging song in her repertoire, Sivaangi says, “My Malayalam songs have been quite demanding. Also, the melodies where you have to bring out heaps of emotions. When I am offered such numbers, I undergo mental preparation. To sing any song, for that matter, one has to be calm and at peace. Since I can’t do both, it’s been a tough nut to crack. I keep telling myself during the recording, ‘Calm down, Sivaangi’ and practise slow breathing. I recently performed at a concert with Hariharan sir in Germany and sang Vaaney Vaaney (Viswasam). My parents thought I could not pull it off. When I finally did, they appreciated me.”

Though singing has been her mainstay, the acting bug too has bitten Sivaangi, and she faced the arclights with Sivakarthikeyan’s Don. Her comic performance in the film went on to earn her accolades. “I am still learning the art form. I have always been fascinated by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s body work — Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Kapoor & Sons, or Gangubai Kathiawadi — she is so versatile. In Tamil, Nithya Menen is my favourite, as I believe she can pull off any role.”