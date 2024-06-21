Listen to unheard Baul compositions in this documentary on Parvathy Das Baul

On the occasion of World Music Day, get to see and hear internationally acclaimed Baul singer Parvathy Das Baul as SVF Music drops a groundbreaking documentary on the living legend.

The documentary directed by Subhadeep Guha will capture the essence of Baul songs, transitioning from Akhra to the screen. It features five unique and previously unheard songs that will enrich the digital landscape with the rich legacy of folk music.

The essence of each song highlights the values imbibed at Sanatan Siddashram and reflects on the spirituality of Baul Music. Parvathy mentions, “In the era of commercial release, the thought of bringing up the untouched, rich Baul culture, directly from the 'Akhra' to the 'Screens', requires a lot of courage.”