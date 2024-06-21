RJD Frontman Ritesh Dharmaraj talks about the band's 10th anniversary and World Music Day performance

Some say that rock is dying, while others say that it has evolved. For Chennai band RJD, rock has persisted, taking many shapes and forms in their releases. The band has now entered its 10th year and is all set to rock it out on World Music Day in the city this weekend. We chat with the band’s frontman, Ritesh Dharmaraj, and learn what’s in store for the show, how the band looks at genres, the significance of World Music Day, and more.