RJD Frontman Ritesh Dharmaraj talks about the band's 10th anniversary and World Music Day performance

Some say that rock is dying, while others say that it has evolved. For Chennai band RJD, rock has persisted, taking many shapes and forms in their releases. The band has now entered its 10th year and is all set to rock it out on World Music Day in the city this weekend. We chat with the band’s frontman, Ritesh Dharmaraj, and learn what’s in store for the show, how the band looks at genres, the significance of World Music Day, and more.
Talking about the show, Ritesh lets us in on what to expect. “This is the band’s 10th year together. For the most part, we will play only our songs. We’re also going to include a few of the greatest covers for the crowd to be able to sing along with us. We will perform songs like Time, Addicted, I’m Alright, and more,” he says.
Given its rock background, RJD has produced head bangers repeatedly. However, as music evolves in its form, we ask Ritesh if the band attempts to keep its music genredefying or genre-defining. “RJD is an independent rock band. It’s difficult to fix a single genre, but most of our music could be classified as poprock,” he says.
Interestingly, the rockstar points out that World Music Day is not yet significant enough, as he reveals he wasn’t aware of the occasion until it was mentioned to him by the upcoming show’s organiser. Elucidating the effect that music has on people, he says, “Music can transform lives and emotions and can have so much power if used in the right way. It should be bigger than it is.”
The rock band’s hits have garnered immense love and appreciation online, with their recorded live performances particularly gaining praise. Having reached a milestone of 10 years is no small feat. As one of the custodians of the rock scene in the city, Ritesh shares with us how the band perceives Chennai’s musical landscape. He remarks, “Chennai has always had a great music scene and is full of talent. There are many great bands from Chennai, both fresh and experienced. So the future of the music scene in the city is in good hands.”
Tickets at INR 499. (Excluding cover charges)
On Friday, June 21. 9 pm onwards.
At Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.