Coke Studio Tamil’s ‘Kalyana Kacheri’ celebrates the joy of marriage with a vibrant blend of traditional and contemporary rhythms

Thrilled to be part of this vibrant musical venture, Justin Prabhakaran, who has composed the song, tells us, "I believe Coke Studio Tamil will be a launchpad for many budding talents. Crafting Kalyana Kacheri was pure joy, capturing the essence of weddings - joy, celebration, and delicious feasts. I hope listeners enjoy it as much as I did composing it. The collaboration with Kapil, Sithara, and other talented musicians was magical."