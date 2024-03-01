Flute virtuoso Pravin Godkhindi gears up for his performance at ‘Music for Meals’

Can you tell us about your upcoming performance?

This concert (Music for Meals) will feature me alongside the amazingly talented Vijay Prakash. We have a bunch of very talented musicians who are part of my Krishna Fusion band. This concert is going to be unique because Vijay and I have planned something that is a confluence of different genres. Both of us are trained in classical music, which will be the basis of our concept. But we'll also have a mixture of folk, western, both the classical styles and of course a little bit of Bollywood music as well. But everything will be on the foundation of classical ragas.

What drew you to the flute and how did your journey in Indian classical music start?

I started playing with the flute at the age of three because my father was a famous classical flautist and a vocalist. So there was music all around when I was growing up. That's how music was a natural choice for me. Although I finished my engineering, I chose music as my profession because flute has been my companion forever, since my childhood. So it was a natural choice for me to become a musician because there was music in my blood.

Can you tell us about your training and the gurus who have influenced your playing style?

My guru for the flute is my father, pandit Venkatesh Godkhindi. I had this fancy to learn the intricacies of carnatic rhythm. So, I underwent training under vidwan Anur Ananth Krishna Sharma ji, who is a reputed mridangam artiste. He is my other guru for layakaari or the rhythm intricacies. But apart from that, I have been greatly influenced by legendary maestros like pandit Bhimsen Joshi ji of Kirana gharana to which we belong. My father was his disciple and I've also been a fan of Kishori Amonkar and of course ustad Zakir Hussain ji. I feel my music is a mix of hindustani, carnatic and so many other genres. So I would be happy to call my music with my band as a wholesome Indian music band.

What aspects of Indian classical music do you find most challenging or rewarding when it comes to playing the flute?

I was brought up in the vocal format of training. So my father used to teach vocal as well as flute. He was the one who started and popularised this trend of playing gayaki on the flute. Gayaki is a vocalist style of playing. I have tried to continue that tradition of singing through the flute, which is very difficult. Apart from that, sometimes it's challenging to understand the thought process of the person you're collaborating with. So, gujjibandis and these collaborations with western musicians are always a challenge and I love to accept that challenge. Whether it is for classical or fusion or sweep or bundle. I always look forward to enjoying the process of serving out newer styles of music. That is why I am obsessed with wind instruments and have a collection of different kinds of wind instruments. I love being challenged. It makes me humble and understand and learn from other musicians.