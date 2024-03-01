Singer-songwriter Sourabh Joshi releases his latest track ‘Imtihaan’

A singer, composer and performer, indie artiste Sourabh Joshi is making quite the name for himself. From singing So Jao in Haider to performing in MTV Unplugged Season 8, Sourabh has come a long way. His songs Judaai and Mileya Mileya instantly captured the hearts of many. Now the artiste has released his latest single titled Imtihaan, which is a love song that that about different stages in a relationship. We get up close with Sourabh to learn more about his single, his favourite collaborations, what we can expect from him in the future and lots more...
Could you tell us more about your latest single titled Imtihaan?
Imtihaan is a touching love song that speaks about all the ups and downs one goes through in a relationship. Love is not just about the initial butterflies. but it's about the emotional journey of enduring tests and challenges together.
The lyrics beautifully express the resilience of love through self-doubt and questions in the heart. It’s about reminding yourself that true love can overcome it all. It's a heartfelt story of love triumphing over obstacles and resonates with anyone who has experienced the emotional rollercoaster of relationships.
How did you arrive at the title of the song?
We wanted to convey the message that love is not easy. It goes through various ups and downs. So, the theme that arrived in our mind was (the test of love) and we decided to keep the song’s title as Imtihaan.
Can you elaborate a bit on the music video as well?
The music video was completely shot on iPhone and done by Hasnain and we shot this video in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in just a couple of hours. It was an exciting experience.
You also sang for the Hindi movie Haider. How was that experience?
I sang So Jao from Haider and it’s a multi-artiste song. When I was recording it in the studio with Vishal Bhardwaj, I didn’t have any clue that it was going to be a part of the movie. One fine day, one of my friends saw the film and he saw my name in the credits. He was shocked and called me from the theatre. I was out of words. That was a hell of an experience and after that, I got the opportunity to sing on one of my dream platforms which was MTV Unplugged Season 8. I was so happy and grateful for that opportunity.
You have been working on a lot of indie songs lately. What made you choose the genre?
It was in 2016 when I started my independent journey as a singer-songwriter. I had lots of ideas in my mind that I wanted to explore. That was the right time to show the world my creativity through my art and music. I thought being in the indie field would help me explore all my ideas freely, without worrying about songs that I have to create on certain emotions and situations. Up till now, I have created more than 11 songs with my wife and partner Pinky Poonawala and I’m grateful for her. She writes all my songs beautifully.
Do you like experimenting when it comes to a genre of music?
Totally. I keep experimenting with my genre and music. I don’t like to be bound to any particular format and style. I have done folk, as well as jazz ballads, dream pop and lo-fi. I can’t play safe for that matter, as I’m creating this art and music for myself first and then for the audience. If I’m not happy with what I’m doing then obviously audiences will also not like it.
How do you start working on a song?
I’m a guitarist too and that’s my primary instrument. So it always starts with a riff, which I create on my guitar and then I develop that idea. And that’s how the composition takes place.
Any collaboration you are particularly looking forward to?
In the recent past, I have collaborated with Richa Sharma, Mohan Kanan and Sumedha Karmahe. I feel since I have done a lot of live shows and sang on MTV Unplugged with Rekha Bhardwaj, we have good chemistry on stage. I would love to collaborate with her on my independent song.
What's next for you?
I’m currently working on two songs, which are 80 percent complete. I'm very excited to share these songs with the world soon. For a hint, one of the song’s themes is nostalgia.
Imtihaan is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so