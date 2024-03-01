Singer-songwriter Sourabh Joshi releases his latest track ‘Imtihaan’

Could you tell us more about your latest single titled Imtihaan?

Imtihaan is a touching love song that speaks about all the ups and downs one goes through in a relationship. Love is not just about the initial butterflies. but it's about the emotional journey of enduring tests and challenges together.

The lyrics beautifully express the resilience of love through self-doubt and questions in the heart. It’s about reminding yourself that true love can overcome it all. It's a heartfelt story of love triumphing over obstacles and resonates with anyone who has experienced the emotional rollercoaster of relationships.

How did you arrive at the title of the song?

We wanted to convey the message that love is not easy. It goes through various ups and downs. So, the theme that arrived in our mind was (the test of love) and we decided to keep the song’s title as Imtihaan.

Can you elaborate a bit on the music video as well?

The music video was completely shot on iPhone and done by Hasnain and we shot this video in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in just a couple of hours. It was an exciting experience.

You also sang for the Hindi movie Haider. How was that experience?

I sang So Jao from Haider and it’s a multi-artiste song. When I was recording it in the studio with Vishal Bhardwaj, I didn’t have any clue that it was going to be a part of the movie. One fine day, one of my friends saw the film and he saw my name in the credits. He was shocked and called me from the theatre. I was out of words. That was a hell of an experience and after that, I got the opportunity to sing on one of my dream platforms which was MTV Unplugged Season 8. I was so happy and grateful for that opportunity.