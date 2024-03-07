Bangalore Broadway Company’s upcoming performance brings in folk music from different parts of the world

“BBC has gone through a little bit of an iteration from what it previously used to be. We were a much larger group, with around 30 people on stage performing Broadway music. But now we’ve gotten into a very beautiful space, which explores a lot more world folk music. Our upcoming performance is a one-hour show that is curated with very niche music that focuses on a lot of folk music from across the world. We’re going to be singing in multiple languages. We’re going to be doing folk music from Russia, some Bulgarian pieces, some Afro-Cuban music, Spanish-Latino folk which is a mix of Spanish and Hebrew music, Japanese folk and a lot more,” begins Sowmya.

When asked if they have included Indian folk music, the vocalist reveals, “We are doing a Tamil song. It’s from a movie, but the style of the song is very folk. Generally, within our repertoire, we do a lot of Tamil music here and there. In our upcoming shows, we will be introducing a Bengali piece too.”