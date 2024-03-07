Bengaluru-based singer Frizzell D’Souza performs at the upcoming ‘Jameson Connects’

Currently, we are witnessing a growing trend when it comes to independent artistes across the country. The pandemic allowed them to showcase their work through social media and now a lot of them are making a career in music. One such musician is Frizzell D’Souza, a singer-songwriter from Bengaluru who has now made quite a name for herself through her music. The singer takes to the stage this weekend at Jameson Connects, a platform designed to promote the independent music scene, support local businesses and celebrate the spirit of the community. We talk to Frizzell to bring you everything about her performance and music.
“I’m putting together a duo set with a keyboardist and I’m going to be rearranging a few of my songs for Jameson Connect. I might also be hinting at one or two upcoming releases, so that’s going to be a little exciting,” begins Frizzell. Her journey as a musician began when she started performing songs through Instagram Live during the pandemic and then shifted towards performing on stage. When asked if that transition was a difficult one, she says, “I wouldn’t say it was difficult, but it was exciting for sure. There is a very innate nervousness on stage, especially in front of a lot of people. But it’s been fun. I was looking forward to just going on tour and meeting people in different cities.”
For Frizzell, a career in music wasn’t a choice. She studied architecture and music happened during the pandemic. She also started performing in the lockdown and eventually started getting inquiries for gigs. She put her idea of applying for a job on hold for four months, which has now become one and a half years and running. When asked if she plans to continue a career in music, she says, “For sure, I would love to stay in music and explore everything it has to offer. I feel like it’s very exciting and there’s so much that I haven’t done.”
We couldn’t end our conversation without asking for her message on this International Women’s Day, to which she replied, “I have a lot of gratitude for all of the women before me who have opened doors and broken them down so that I could be here. To all the women who feel that it is a man’s world, no, it’s not. You can make it yours. You just got to be a little stupid, a little confident and you’ve got to love what you do and all three of them combined will take you places.”
