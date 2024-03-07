Bengaluru-based singer Frizzell D’Souza performs at the upcoming ‘Jameson Connects’

“I’m putting together a duo set with a keyboardist and I’m going to be rearranging a few of my songs for Jameson Connect. I might also be hinting at one or two upcoming releases, so that’s going to be a little exciting,” begins Frizzell. Her journey as a musician began when she started performing songs through Instagram Live during the pandemic and then shifted towards performing on stage. When asked if that transition was a difficult one, she says, “I wouldn’t say it was difficult, but it was exciting for sure. There is a very innate nervousness on stage, especially in front of a lot of people. But it’s been fun. I was looking forward to just going on tour and meeting people in different cities.”

For Frizzell, a career in music wasn’t a choice. She studied architecture and music happened during the pandemic. She also started performing in the lockdown and eventually started getting inquiries for gigs. She put her idea of applying for a job on hold for four months, which has now become one and a half years and running. When asked if she plans to continue a career in music, she says, “For sure, I would love to stay in music and explore everything it has to offer. I feel like it’s very exciting and there’s so much that I haven’t done.”