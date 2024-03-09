Heeramandi's first track 'Sakal Ban' offers a peek into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnificent visual world

The first song titled Sakal Ban from the upcoming streaming series Heeramandi was released on Saturday. The track, sung by Raja Hasan, is adorned with the poetry of Amir Khusro and blends traditional folk music with auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature grandeur.

The song features the cast of the show including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Sehgal. It serves as a prelude to the world of Heeramandi as it gives a glimpse of the allure that awaits in the series.

The song is set against the backdrop of a bygone era and takes the listeners to a realm where every note reverberates with history, culture, and celebration.