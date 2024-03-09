Heeramandi's first track 'Sakal Ban' offers a peek into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnificent visual world

The first song titled Sakal Ban from the upcoming streaming series Heeramandi was released on Saturday. The track, sung by Raja Hasan, is adorned with the poetry of Amir Khusro and blends traditional folk music with auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature grandeur.
The song features the cast of the show including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Sehgal. It serves as a prelude to the world of Heeramandi as it gives a glimpse of the allure that awaits in the series.
The song is set against the backdrop of a bygone era and takes the listeners to a realm where every note reverberates with history, culture, and celebration.
In the song each actress graces the screen with her presence, exuding elegance and charm as they immerse themselves in vibrant shades of mustard, yellow, and gold.
From intricately choreographed dance sequences to lavish set designs, every aspect of Sakal Ban reflects Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence.
The track has been released under Bhansali Music, a newly launched label by the director. Speaking about this expansion from direction, in an interview, SLB said, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. The streaming series will debut on Netflix.