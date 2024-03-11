Indie artiste Neela opens up about the release of her upcoming song, 'Forgive'

For singer-songwriter Neela, music is a culmination of all her identities and genres, be it RnB soul or Indian classical. Her approach is once again retained in her upcoming song, Forgive. Ahead of its release next week, we rope in the artiste for a freewheeling chat to learn about the premise of the song, why she opted for animation for the music video and more. Excerpts:
What is the song about?
The story of the song is about letting someone go with grace and hoping that the love cultivated creates healing over time. The song reflects on how love never dies, it just transforms.
Any moment during the recording or composition process of the song that stood out that you can tell us about?
Forgive had a really beautiful process where I was alone in my studio and I was doing my best to move on from letting a close friend go. I ended up picking up my guitar and strumming out the chords playing in my head. The song just ended up spilling out of me.
What were some of the suggestions or inputs you received from the Grammy and Juno award-winning producers of this song?
I love working with Akeel Henry. We have a great balance of not only respecting each other’s ideas but also challenging them. He taught me a lot about production, and he always gives me feedback on becoming a stronger songwriter.
Why did you opt for an animated music video for this song? How did it help you translate the emotions attached to it?
Everyone who listened to the song told me how grand it felt, and my creative director, Purusha Anokhei, and I wanted to explore a new art form to encapsulate the majestic grandness of the track. It felt perfect to create our world and draw from the majestic background of India.
Tell us about your upcoming EP release.
This EP is explained in its title, Exposed. From speaking about my relationship with my father to being bigger-bodied, struggling with eating disorders and being queer, I expose myself and my true story. No more hiding.
How has your experience with classical music helping you with your creations?
I love exploring the depths of raags. I love the discipline of classical music and the philosophy of life I learned from Guruji. It reminds me why I truly fell in love with music, and also fuels my creativity.