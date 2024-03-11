Musicians Sourav Dey and Satwik’s new release, 'Jiyara' is an important song with a message

Music has often been considered a means of amplifying and voicing various issues within the society. A mode of communication as expressive as this has enabled many to better express their grievances. Among such artistes are Sourav Dey and Satwik. The former, an alumnus of AR Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology, has brought about a brilliant composition called Jiyara. Penned by Vinita Mishra and Sourav, the song widely addresses the character assassination that women face daily, its impact on them and their loved ones and more. Excerpts:
Tell us more about the story narrated through the song.
Sourav: Our song delves into a narrative told from the perspective of a thirdperson. Imagine a scenario where a brother observes his elder sister’s relentless efforts to achieve her goals amidst unwarranted criticism and hurtful comments from those around her. Witnessing these unjust sentiments being directed at her can deeply affect her mental well-being, especially when she bravely speaks out against them, only to face further judgment and scrutiny. It’s disheartening to see such character assassination unfold. Through our song, we aim to shed light on this issue and spark conversations about the damaging effects of societal negativity on individuals and their loved ones
How did Vinita and you approach songwriting for this single?
Sourav: Initially, we focused on selecting the most fitting words and imagery. As we crafted various iterations of the verses, we realised that grounding the lyrics in a language and imagery that evokes the essence of rural India would be instrumental in vividly depicting the protagonist’s journey from the countryside to the city to pursue her dreams. Throughout this narrative, we wanted to illustrate the challenges she encounters and her transformative journey. We found that using words rooted in this cultural context not only enhanced the visual representation of her experiences but also added a phonetic weight, influenced by the Bhojpuri dialect, while predominantly using Hindi. After numerous revisions, we’ve arrived at a version that resonates with us and effectively conveys the essence of our message.
What prompted you to go for this song’s aggressive yet sympathetic vocal delivery?
Sourav: We approached the lyrics with a sense of command and righteous anger aimed squarely at societal negativity. The stories we’ve encountered, and the emotions they evoke, stir a deep disturbance within us, often manifesting in a tone that reflects our frustration and indignation. Yet, amidst this enthusiasm, there’s also a profound empathy for those who have endured such unjust treatment. We’ve been privy to the harrowing experiences of our female friends whose characters have been ruthlessly slandered. We conceptualise and communicate these narratives in a theatrical format, preserving the dynamic range that enhances the storytelling. From seething anger to heartfelt empathy, the arc must encompass the full spectrum of emotions to convey the gravity of these issues authentically
The indie scene in India is currently thriving with many names gaining prominence. Why do you think there is such a shift in listenership?
Satwik: People are listening to all kinds of music right now, it is much more open and wide than it was 10 years ago. They are open to listening to new sounds and they can easily communicate with the artiste through social media, and especially, Reels have become the single most important aspect of getting the music out to the listener
What brand or genre of music would you want to discover further?
Satwik: We would to like to do what’s comes naturally to us. We are really happy with the sound we got on Jiyara, so we would like to experiment more on infusing genres rather than sticking to one genre of music.
What else is in the pipeline for this year?
Satwik: Tons to tons new music to be released. Hoping for the best. We would also to like to play a lot of festivals this year, we really want to diversify our set for the live setting hoping to put a unique sound out in the open to the audience.