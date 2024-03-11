Musicians Sourav Dey and Satwik’s new release, 'Jiyara' is an important song with a message

Tell us more about the story narrated through the song.

Sourav: Our song delves into a narrative told from the perspective of a thirdperson. Imagine a scenario where a brother observes his elder sister’s relentless efforts to achieve her goals amidst unwarranted criticism and hurtful comments from those around her. Witnessing these unjust sentiments being directed at her can deeply affect her mental well-being, especially when she bravely speaks out against them, only to face further judgment and scrutiny. It’s disheartening to see such character assassination unfold. Through our song, we aim to shed light on this issue and spark conversations about the damaging effects of societal negativity on individuals and their loved ones