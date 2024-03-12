‘All By Myself’ singer and Raspberries frontman Eric Carmen passes away aged 74

Eric Carmen, legendary singer, songwriter, and frontman of the Raspberries passed away on March 11. Carmen’s wife, Amy, shared the heartbreaking news on his official website, describing him as “sweet, loving, and talented.” He died peacefully in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 74.
Carmen's rich, high-tenor voice was unlike any other. For four decades, he captivated audiences with both the Raspberries and his successful solo career. With the Raspberries, he laid the groundwork for power pop with hits like Go All the Way and Let’s Pretend, influencing countless musicians who would follow.
As a solo artist, Carmen became synonymous with power ballads like Never Gonna Fall in Love Again and All By Myself, songs that climbed charts worldwide and remain classics to this day. Born in Cleveland in 1949, music was in his blood from a young age. He began playing instruments and singing early on, even receiving classical piano training. The British Invasion of the mid-60s, spearheaded by bands like The Beatles and The Who had a profound impact on the young Carmen.
Carmen joined forces with Wally Bryson, Jim Bonfanti, and Dave Smalley to form the Raspberries. A rebellion against the prog-rock dominance of the era, the band focused on tight harmonies and strong songwriting. Their 1972 debut album delivered the power pop punch they were known for, featuring the iconic Go All the Way which reached No 5 on the Billboard charts.
The Raspberries released three more albums, churning out hits like I Wanna Be With You and Overnight Sensation, but by 1975, they disbanded. Undeterred, Carmen launched a solo career that took off immediately. His debut album, Eric Carmen, released in 1975, leaned into soft rock and power ballads. The album's lead single, All By Myself, became a monster hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard charts and achieving international success. This iconic song, built upon Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, was later covered by Celine Dion.
Carmen continued to release albums throughout the late 70s and early 80s, but chart success proved elusive. However, just as his chart dominance seemed to be fading, a surprise resurgence came in 1987. His rendition of Hungry Eyes from the blockbuster film Dirty Dancing became a global phenomenon, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Riding this wave, Carmen released Make Me Lose Control in 1988, another top 40 hit. This was his last major chart appearance, though he continued to make music until his final studio album, I Was Born to Love You, in 2000.