‘All By Myself’ singer and Raspberries frontman Eric Carmen passes away aged 74

Carmen continued to release albums throughout the late 70s and early 80s, but chart success proved elusive. However, just as his chart dominance seemed to be fading, a surprise resurgence came in 1987. His rendition of Hungry Eyes from the blockbuster film Dirty Dancing became a global phenomenon, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Riding this wave, Carmen released Make Me Lose Control in 1988, another top 40 hit. This was his last major chart appearance, though he continued to make music until his final studio album, I Was Born to Love You, in 2000.