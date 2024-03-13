Indo-Swiss pop singer Ridi Oswal drops new single, ‘Love Me Until You Lose Me’

With her signature blend of Indo-Swiss influences, Ridi effortlessly weaves a narrative that resonates universally. From the exhilarating highs of love to the devastating lows of heartbreak, this single explores it all with grace and sophistication.

Through Love Me Until You Lose Me, Ridi aims to inspire listeners to embrace the full spectrum of love, including its complexities and challenges. With a message of vulnerability and acceptance, she encourages her audience to find strength in their emotional experiences and cherish the journey, regardless of twists and turns.