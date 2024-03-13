Indo-Swiss pop singer Ridi Oswal drops new single, ‘Love Me Until You Lose Me’

After creating a stir worldwide with her single Guilty Feet, Indo-Swiss pop sensation Ridi released her latest single Love Me Until You Lose Me recently. This highly-anticipated track delves deep into the complexities of love, loss, obsession, and separation, offering listeners a captivating and emotionally charged musical experience. The latest addition to her musical repertoire will be accessible to global audiences on leading streaming platforms.
With her signature blend of Indo-Swiss influences, Ridi effortlessly weaves a narrative that resonates universally. From the exhilarating highs of love to the devastating lows of heartbreak, this single explores it all with grace and sophistication.
Through Love Me Until You Lose Me, Ridi aims to inspire listeners to embrace the full spectrum of love, including its complexities and challenges. With a message of vulnerability and acceptance, she encourages her audience to find strength in their emotional experiences and cherish the journey, regardless of twists and turns.
Drawing from her own experiences and emotions, Ridi infuses Love Me Until You Lose Me with honesty and vulnerability. She explains, “You got to learn to love yourself first, that what love me until you lose me is about, growing up I found it hard sometimes to put myself first, I never really understood my own worth, but we’re all kings and queens in our own right. So, knowing this, this song is about understanding your value, and not being afraid to walk away from a relationship or situation, cause sometimes the best thing to do is walk away, it allows people to remember you’re worth. If someone can’t appreciate you, you have to teach them to do so, by first appreciating yourself."
"As a young adult, I find it hard to let go of things and people, which sometimes holds me back, but sometimes you got to leave the good memories in the past and build new ones for the future, cause sometimes situations or people are better left as memories, and as cold and crude as those sounds, it’s a part of life, which is why this song is so fundamental and precious to me. Being an Indian, I have to make all my songs reflect every part of me, and that is also my Indian roots, thus the chorus has a cool Indian drop in which I’m saying a very cheeky but fun line," she added.