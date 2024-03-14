Aaryan Banthia unveils soulful melody ‘Tera Mera’ – A journey of connection and unity

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Aaryan Banthia recently captivated audiences with his latest single Tera Mera, a heartfelt composition that delves into themes of connection and unity. In an exclusive interview with Indulge, Aaryan opens up about the creative process, challenges and aspirations behind the track.
When asked about the inspiration behind Tera Mera, Aaryan reveals that the song was born out of personal experiences and observations of relationships around him. He hopes listeners will resonate with the emotions of love, connection and unity portrayed in the track, fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness.
The singer walks us through the creative process, describing how the idea for the song emerged organically during a late-night jamming session with his band. From its inception as a simple melody to its evolution into a fully fleshed-out composition, the song took shape through collaborative efforts and experimentation.
Despite facing challenges during the production phase, including technical hurdles and creative differences, Aaryan and his team overcame them with perseverance and teamwork, ultimately delivering a polished final product that stayed true to their vision.
The title Tera Mera embodies the theme of connection and unity, reflecting the shared experiences and emotions depicted in the song's lyrics. Aaryan emphasises the importance of fostering meaningful connections in an increasingly fragmented world, where the bond between individuals holds immense significance.
Delving into the personal anecdotes behind the lyrics, the singer shares intimate stories and experiences, inviting his fans to connect with the song on a deeper level. He envisions Tera Mera as a pivotal piece in his musical journey, showcasing his growth as an artist and the evolution of his signature sound.
With the release of Tera Mera, Aaryan hopes to reach a wider audience and touch hearts with his music, aspiring to make a lasting impact in the industry. He remains steadfast in his commitment to creating authentic, heartfelt music and looks forward to the future with optimism and determination.
