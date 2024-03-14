Aaryan Banthia unveils soulful melody ‘Tera Mera’ – A journey of connection and unity

When asked about the inspiration behind Tera Mera, Aaryan reveals that the song was born out of personal experiences and observations of relationships around him. He hopes listeners will resonate with the emotions of love, connection and unity portrayed in the track, fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness.

The singer walks us through the creative process, describing how the idea for the song emerged organically during a late-night jamming session with his band. From its inception as a simple melody to its evolution into a fully fleshed-out composition, the song took shape through collaborative efforts and experimentation.

Despite facing challenges during the production phase, including technical hurdles and creative differences, Aaryan and his team overcame them with perseverance and teamwork, ultimately delivering a polished final product that stayed true to their vision.