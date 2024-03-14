Singer Vasu Kainth unveils the themes explored through the lyrics and music of his upcoming song

A common challenge shared by all artistes across various fields is to find clarity in execution and be at peace with their creative process, thereby instilling further confidence in themselves for their work. For singer Vasu Kainth, it is no different. Vasu addresses this issue in his upcoming song, Mai Kaisa Hu. After the positive response to the release of Roko Na, the music video of which was released last month, Vasu is now gearing up for a unique flavour and tune that can easily qualify as earworms
In our chat with the chanteur, we discuss the message that he is trying to get across, his struggles in the creative process, and why medley covers is a prominent trend currently.
How does Main Kaisa Hu explore and address the difficulties in the creative process for artistes?
Main Kaisa Hu is a song that digs deep into artistes’ struggles during the process of creation. It’s also about anyone who feels overwhelmed by life’s pressures. Through this song, I’m expressing exhaustion and the desire for solitude, hereby reflecting on my journey. It’s a plea for understanding, a cry for space and autonomy in my creative process. I hope listeners can relate to the raw emotions conveyed in the song and find solace in knowing they’re not alone in their struggles.
As an artiste yourself, what are some of the struggles you’ve faced?
When it comes to creating music, finding the right headspace is crucial. Imagine trying to paint a picture with a cluttered mind — it just wouldn’t come out right. Distractions are like roadblocks on the path to authenticity. I want my music to come from a place of honesty and truth, and that requires a clear mind and focused energy. But it’s not always easy; there are days when the noise of the world seems too loud, and finding that quiet space within feels like a distant dream. Despite the challenges, I persevere, because I know that when I find that space, the music that emerges is worth every struggle.
You’ve also been making some medley covers. This is a prominent trend currently. Why do you think there’s so much love for the same?
By blending different songs and languages, they create a unique musical experience that appeals to a wide range of listeners. It’s like having a music buffet — you get to taste a little bit of everything. I find it exciting to explore different styles and genres, to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Plus, medleys showcase versatility, allowing me to flex my musical muscles and show what I’m capable of.
Who are some artistes that have inspired you?
Icons like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars inspire me with their creativity and passion. Their journeys remind me that success doesn’t come easy — it takes hard work, dedication, and a whole lot of heart. And when it comes to contemporary artistes, I’m drawn to those who aren’t afraid to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo. Artistes like Post Malone and Jack Harlow remind me that there’s always room for innovation, no matter how crowded the industry may seem.
Mai Kaisa Hu releases online today.