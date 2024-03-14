Singer Vasu Kainth unveils the themes explored through the lyrics and music of his upcoming song

A common challenge shared by all artistes across various fields is to find clarity in execution and be at peace with their creative process, thereby instilling further confidence in themselves for their work. For singer Vasu Kainth, it is no different. Vasu addresses this issue in his upcoming song, Mai Kaisa Hu. After the positive response to the release of Roko Na, the music video of which was released last month, Vasu is now gearing up for a unique flavour and tune that can easily qualify as earworms

In our chat with the chanteur, we discuss the message that he is trying to get across, his struggles in the creative process, and why medley covers is a prominent trend currently.