Usha Uthup: Queen of good times

Amidst this, one singer who still stands her ground with her voice and charisma is Usha Uthup, often referred to as the ‘Queen of Indian Pop’. Her upcoming performance in the city this weekend, will be the first since she was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Sharing her excitement at receiving the award, she says, “It’s been a marvellous journey so far. I was in the car and we were travelling from Pune to Bombay to catch our flight. I got this call from Delhi and they said ‘Congratulations, you have been awarded the Padma Bhushan’. Immediately I had tears in my eyes. And then for a brief second, I thought it was a joke but they assured me that it was for real. It was one of the most exciting moments for me and my family – to be appreciated and recognised by my country and government.”

Beginning her musical career in 1969 in the modest settings of Nine Gems, a nightclub in Chennai, Uthup says that she prefers to sing ‘people music’ without sticking to a particular genre. “At the time when I started singing, there were no other people who were singing in nightclubs or singing the kind of genre that I was singing. Now, when people ask me what my genre is, I say that, well, I sing ‘people music’. I sing what people love and what people want and that’s what’s kept me going. The thing that I believe in the most is that the song is always bigger and greater than the singer,” she adds.