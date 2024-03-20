Neeti Mohan’s ‘Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya’ is all about Holi hues

Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is known for songs like Nainowale Ne, Sapna Jahan and Tune Maari Entriyaan, has lent her voice to the Holi song Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya.

She has crooned the track in collaboration with Jaya Kishori.

The music video of the song showcases vibrant hues, capturing the essence of Holi in all its glory. The video features both Neeti Mohan and Jaya Kishori, weaving a heartwarming narrative that illustrates how the festival of colours brings people closer together.