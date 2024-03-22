Indie musician Aditya Anand’s upcoming release is all about the dreamy stages of young love

Singer-songwriter Aditya Anand may have explored many topics under his songs before, but his upcoming project called Ab Maan Ja has a vibrant tune with hints of excitement expressed through the lyrics. Having learnt music in Chennai, Aditya went on to make music under the able guidance of singer and music composer Salim Merchant. His previously released songs Rutho Na, Wild Dil, and Tera Ho Chala are originals released under composer-duo Salim-Sulaiman’s Merchant Records. Talking about these experiences, Aditya recollects, “Salim acted as a mentor, which gave me the confidence to think less and explore more, in music.” As we rope in the rising talent for a chat on the song, we also delve into how his experiences in Chennai helped him develop as an artiste and more. Excerpts:
What is it about the initial stages of love that inspired you to write Ab Maan Ja?
So this goes way back to the year 2011 when I’d like to believe that fast dating was not as popular as it is now. The longing, the confusion, and the mixed signals that exist in young love inspired me to write this song. It is essentially about what we feel when we get a crush on someone for the first time or fall head over heels in love with somebody, wherein it’s all like a dream
Why do you think young love is a recurrent theme for musicians?
I feel the notion of love was different in the 2010s. Now, it’s more about understanding, respect, thought processes, and practicality, which makes it realistic yet crazy, believable, and passionate enough for a person to explore emotions more deeply. Further, music is all about passion, and no other feeling is as strong as love. Thus, love songs now hold a strong connection of reality and passion, which creates a sense of bonding or relatability of new age music and the audience. Also, now, when you feel an emotion in reality, you can find a song about it and get comforted as there is a perfect song for every emotion involved with love out there.
How has your time in Chennai helped you prepare as a musician?
When I was in Chennai, I was in that stage of life where I knew music was the only thing which was holding me throughout and the only time I wasn’t thinking how scattered my life was.
Ab Maan Ja will release online on March 24.