Indie musician Aditya Anand’s upcoming release is all about the dreamy stages of young love

What is it about the initial stages of love that inspired you to write Ab Maan Ja?

So this goes way back to the year 2011 when I’d like to believe that fast dating was not as popular as it is now. The longing, the confusion, and the mixed signals that exist in young love inspired me to write this song. It is essentially about what we feel when we get a crush on someone for the first time or fall head over heels in love with somebody, wherein it’s all like a dream