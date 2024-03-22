Songwriter Raj Shekhar, fresh off his 'Animal' success, chats with us about his next project for 'Crew'

Your songs from Animal became a hit after their release. How was the experience of working on the same?

The songs from the film, Pehli Bhi Main and Marham are trending on the charts even now. I am very grateful to the audience and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the love they’ve shown for this song. It is, indeed a beautiful feeling when your words resonate with lakhs of people. Pehli Bhi Main was written in just two bars – first in the first stanza and the second in the third stanza. The song was completed in just two sittings. The trust among Sandeep, and music director Vishal Mishra, and me was high, hence all the words that you hear are directly penned by me, with no interference from them. That trust among us is probably why the song did as well as it did.