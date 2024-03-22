This upcoming four-day music festival celebrates Indian classical music

The festival brings in up-and-coming artistes as well as the ones who have already made a name for themselves. “We are forced to amalgamate both of them together so that there is the audience assured. Slowly, we are thinking of moving the topnotch artistes into a different platform, which will be ticketed and the money will be used to promote classical music in general,” he reveals.

This edition of the festival will also have two inaugural award ceremonies. When asked to elaborate on the idea, Rajmohan says, “There are a lot of Karnataka-based musicians, like Ananthakrishna Sharma and Ravindra Gururaj Katoti among others, who suggested us to do something that recognises artistes from Karnataka. So, we have instituted two awards in the name of the chief court musician Mysore Vasudevachar and the renowned hindustani musician Gangubai Hangal. The Mysore Vasudevachar Award of Excellence and Gangubai Hangal Award will be presented to professor R Visheshwaran, who is a veena maestro and Indian classical vocalist Vinayak Torvi, this year, respectively.”

Rajmohan says that the major challenges are in terms of donors and sponsors. “Large organisations can come forward and promote cultural festivals like ours by sponsoring, but we have not had any kind of help that way from Karnataka-based organisations. My appeal through this is to help us overcome this challenge by providing financial support,” he adds.

Entry free. March 22 to 25, 4 pm onwards. At The Bangalore Gayana Samaja, Krishna Rajendra Road, Basavanagudi.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so