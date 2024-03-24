Lisa Mishra sets to make her acting debut in Dharma and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call Me Bae’

Expanding her territory, singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra is now all set for her acting debut in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Dhramatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production’s OTT wing has all come together to mark the beginning of Lisa Mishra’s acting journey.

Through the web series, Lisa Mishra shows her audience how her talent goes beyond the realms of her music and with similar versatility she treads through whichever journey she chooses to pursue.

Talking about the web series and her experience, Lisa says, Call Me Bae marks my first project as an actor, and I am so grateful it is with a director as welcoming and hardworking as Collin. He really supported me throughout as a newcomer, acting opposite so many well-trained artists."