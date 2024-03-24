Lisa Mishra sets to make her acting debut in Dharma and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call Me Bae’

Expanding her territory, singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra is now all set for her acting debut in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Dhramatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production’s OTT wing has all come together to mark the beginning of Lisa Mishra’s acting journey.
Through the web series, Lisa Mishra shows her audience how her talent goes beyond the realms of her music and with similar versatility she treads through whichever journey she chooses to pursue.
Talking about the web series and her experience, Lisa says, Call Me Bae marks my first project as an actor, and I am so grateful it is with a director as welcoming and hardworking as Collin. He really supported me throughout as a newcomer, acting opposite so many well-trained artists."
She further reflected, "In many ways, I feel close to my character in the show, especially the grit and humanity she brings to the story. After a point, I couldn’t tell where she ended and I began - and that is clearly a credit to the excellent writing and storytelling of Ishita Moitra. Ananya really shines in her role as Bae, and once people see what she’s added to the role I am sure the series will become a favourite among all ages. Additionally, the scenes I shared with Vir truly pushed me as a performer and I think audiences will really enjoy our arc.”
Acting, however, has not seemed to divert the artiste away from her music. Lisa continues to prosper with her debut album this year Sorry I’m Late, where she takes her listeners through her own life experiences filled with several emotions such as loneliness, heartbreak, anger, grief and much more. Two of the songs from the album, Aadat and Saza, have already managed to mesmerise her listeners.