10 must-have Holi songs for your playlist to add an extra splash of colours

Holi fills life with colours of myriad shades. The festival has a special place in India's rich cultural history and has spread out to other parts of the world courtesy the diaspora community.

While the festival brings out a sense of community, fun and banter, and is an occasion to indulge in lip-smacking food, it’s also a time to flaunt your DJ skills and play the best Holi songs that set the vibe.

As the nation soaks in the colours of Holi, here are some songs to add to your Holi playlist:

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: One of the best Holi songs to come out of Bollywood in recent years, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, is all about thumping beats, and high energy groove that sets the tone for your Holi party. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

Do Me a Favour, Let’s Play Holi: This is one of those Anu Malik songs, which has an infectious energy attached to it. The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is from the movie Waqt. The song is a must in the playlist of every 1990s kid.

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai: Sholay is one of the landmark films that define Hindi cinema. The film, which ticks all the boxes of commercial cinema, features the song at an important point in the film prior to Gabbar’s gang ransacking the entire village. The song encourages people to leave behind their old grudges and embrace people with open hearts. The track has been the bedrock of Holi celebrations in India for decades and has aged like a fine wine.

Besharam Rang: Another banger from the house of Bollywood. The song’s lyrics and the beats are the perfect combo and can set your Holi parties on fire in a jiffy. The song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was mired in the controversies but, over a period time it has emerged as one of the most loved tracks of Bollywood and has the potential to lend a pulsating energy to your Holi bash.