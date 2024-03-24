Recipes

Easy mocktail recipes to get your Holi parties right

These two recipes will be perfect for your guests
Picture used for representative purposes only
Picture used for representative purposes onlyUnsplash

Holi parties, be it at home or outside are incomplete without chilled, fizzy, refreshing mocktails. After all, you need to have something to chill your dil! Here are two quick and easy to make recipes by Vrinda Singhal, co-founder of Swizzle, a brand specialised in making mocktails and mixers, made with real fruits.

Tropical Blue Pina colada
Ingredients
60ml blue lagoon mixer from the brand

30ml pineapple juice

30ml orange juice

15ml coconut cream

Pineapple wedge and cherry for garnish

Ice cubes

Method

  • In a shaker, combine the mixer, pineapple juice, orange juice, and coconut cream.

  • Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.

  • Garnish with a pineapple wedge and cherry.

  • Serve chilled and enjoy.

Picture used for representative purposes only
Sorbets & coolers to enjoy this Holi

Mojito magic:
Ingredients:

Virgin Mojito mocktail from the brand
Muddled dragon fruit/ kiwi/watermelon/mango
Ice cubes

Method:

  1. Add 2-3 tablespoons of any of the above muddled fruit

  2. Top with the virgin mojito

  3. Serve chilled and enjoy.

Picture used for representative purposes only
Serve this fusion dessert to your guests this Holi
Recipe
mocktails
mocktails made at home

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com