Easy mocktail recipes to get your Holi parties right

Holi parties, be it at home or outside are incomplete without chilled, fizzy, refreshing mocktails. After all, you need to have something to chill your dil! Here are two quick and easy to make recipes by Vrinda Singhal, co-founder of Swizzle, a brand specialised in making mocktails and mixers, made with real fruits.
Tropical Blue Pina colada
Ingredients
60ml blue lagoon mixer from the brand
30ml pineapple juice
30ml orange juice
15ml coconut cream
Pineapple wedge and cherry for garnish
Ice cubes
Method
In a shaker, combine the mixer, pineapple juice, orange juice, and coconut cream.
Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.
Garnish with a pineapple wedge and cherry.
Serve chilled and enjoy.
Mojito magic:
Ingredients:
Virgin Mojito mocktail from the brand
Muddled dragon fruit/ kiwi/watermelon/mango
Ice cubes
Method:
Add 2-3 tablespoons of any of the above muddled fruit
Top with the virgin mojito
Serve chilled and enjoy.