Easy mocktail recipes to get your Holi parties right

Holi parties, be it at home or outside are incomplete without chilled, fizzy, refreshing mocktails. After all, you need to have something to chill your dil! Here are two quick and easy to make recipes by Vrinda Singhal, co-founder of Swizzle, a brand specialised in making mocktails and mixers, made with real fruits.

Tropical Blue Pina colada

Ingredients

60ml blue lagoon mixer from the brand

30ml pineapple juice

30ml orange juice

15ml coconut cream

Pineapple wedge and cherry for garnish

Ice cubes

Method