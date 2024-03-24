Holi 2024: Parties in Kolkata to watch out for!

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi as the hotel brings together a concoction of colour, culture, and culinary delights against the breathtaking backdrop of Kolkata's iconic landmarks. Sip on the traditional thandai and dive into live stations boasting irresistible delights such as Panipuri, Pav Bhaji, Fajitas, Tikki Ka Thela, and a Fried Wagon Station serving up crispy bites to tickle your palate. Feast your eyes on a vibrant spread of salads featuring Farmhouse Salad Spread, Seka Hua Sakarkandi aur Sheng Dana, and Rajasthani Dahi Vada. For the mains, vegetarians can relish in Jodhpur Mirch Ka Kadhi Pakori and Ghia Malai Kofta, while non-vegetarians can savour Champaran Ka Gosht and Mahi Mussallam. Don't forget to indulge in the aromatic flavours of Dal Dhungar and Yellow Dal Tadka. Dive into the Biryani Station offering Awadhi Subz Dum Biryani and Chicken Biryani that will transport the taste buds to culinary heaven.

Indulge in Jamun-e-Gul, Moong Dal Halwa, and Potted Tiramisu Nostrano, guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more. But wait, the fun doesn't stop there! Get ready to groove to the beats of amazing DJs, witness mesmerising performances, and dance under the open sky as our rain dance adds an extra splash of excitement to the festivities.

When: March 25, 10 am to 4 pm