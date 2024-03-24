Holi 2024: Parties in Kolkata to watch out for!

Get your dancing shoes on and your appetite ready because the most vibrant and joyous celebration of the year has arrived! Get ready to paint the town with hues at these three Holi parties in Kolkata.
Immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi as the hotel brings together a concoction of colour, culture, and culinary delights against the breathtaking backdrop of Kolkata's iconic landmarks. Sip on the traditional thandai and dive into live stations boasting irresistible delights such as Panipuri, Pav Bhaji, Fajitas, Tikki Ka Thela, and a Fried Wagon Station serving up crispy bites to tickle your palate. Feast your eyes on a vibrant spread of salads featuring Farmhouse Salad Spread, Seka Hua Sakarkandi aur Sheng Dana, and Rajasthani Dahi Vada. For the mains, vegetarians can relish in Jodhpur Mirch Ka Kadhi Pakori and Ghia Malai Kofta, while non-vegetarians can savour Champaran Ka Gosht and Mahi Mussallam. Don't forget to indulge in the aromatic flavours of Dal Dhungar and Yellow Dal Tadka. Dive into the Biryani Station offering Awadhi Subz Dum Biryani and Chicken Biryani that will transport the taste buds to culinary heaven.
Indulge in Jamun-e-Gul, Moong Dal Halwa, and Potted Tiramisu Nostrano, guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more. But wait, the fun doesn't stop there! Get ready to groove to the beats of amazing DJs, witness mesmerising performances, and dance under the open sky as our rain dance adds an extra splash of excitement to the festivities.
When: March 25, 10 am to 4 pm
Have you made your Holi plans yet? If not, gather your friends and family and spend a lounging yet fun extended weekend at the Vedic Village Spa Resort and immerse yourself in the Holi bash Rangeela 2.0. From rain dance to thandai and a delicious spread, enjoy them all. Tickets are available on Insider.
When: March 25, 10.30 am onwards
Celebrate the majestic festivity amid the nature’s bounty at the Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa, Kolkata. The resort is is all set for a Holi celebration that promises to be bigger and better than ever before this long weekend! The resort is extra cautious about using organic colour and minimum wastage of water to make this holi a sustainable festival.
The resort will be adorned with vivid hues of Holi colours and decorations, making it a perfect getaway for friends and family, exclusive package for daylong festivities with Holi residential offer. Guests can indulge in traditional Holi delicacies while playing colourful party games. With live performances by renowned artists lined up, this is sure to be an unforgettable experience!
Special arrangements like a disco, tree plantation workshop, bird watching, numerous activities for adults and kids, along with the Holi party with other attractions will be on.
When: March 25, 1-4 pm