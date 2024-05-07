Rabindrasangeet album dropped to celebrate Tagore's birth anniversary

On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, SVF Music drops RNT Project chapter 2 as a tribute to the great bard. The compilation of Rabindrasangeet spearheaded by music director Arindom was dropped on their official YouTube channel on May 7. Each of the Rabindrasangeet embody a modern twist and makes it a memorable journey to listen to them.
The RNT Project chapter 2 comprises 11 curated compositions of Tagore. It is an amalgamation of international musical influences with Tagore’s lyrical poetry, to which vocalists from around the world have lent their voices to. Jayati Chakraborty brings her unique rendition to Aaj Jyotsna Raatey enhanced by a vintage Horn section that envelops soft rock. Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury lends her voice to Bhalobashi Bhalobashi and Chhinno Patar Shajai Tawroni, each having a sequence of classical guitar fusion. Amrita Singh sister of Arijit Singh collaborates with emerging singers Tani- Muni for the renowned Phoole Phoole while independent musician Antaraa Bhataacharya adds her distinct sound to Mawmo Chittey.
Arindom himself plays the dual role of composer and vocalist with the songs Anondolokey and Amar Mon Maney Na. While the former has influences from Chinese/ Mongolian flute melodies, the latter draws inspiration from Scottish tunes. Shyamoshree Saha returns with Shedin Dujoney complete with Berlin –style compositions and high-energy electric guitars. Suchona Shely and Dipannita Acharya present Tumi Khushi Thako which has a touch of Bengal’s roots through folk instruments. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya contributes to Orey Grihobashi which happens to be the only electronic track in the album. Lastly, Shirsha Chakraborty sings Aaj Nahi Nahi Nidra which makes the listeners revive old school rock with country style theme.
The merger of old-school and modern instruments and compositions reflect on Tagore’s influences from global music making the album resonate with the Diaspora as well.