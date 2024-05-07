Rabindrasangeet album dropped to celebrate Tagore's birth anniversary

Arindom himself plays the dual role of composer and vocalist with the songs Anondolokey and Amar Mon Maney Na. While the former has influences from Chinese/ Mongolian flute melodies, the latter draws inspiration from Scottish tunes. Shyamoshree Saha returns with Shedin Dujoney complete with Berlin –style compositions and high-energy electric guitars. Suchona Shely and Dipannita Acharya present Tumi Khushi Thako which has a touch of Bengal’s roots through folk instruments. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya contributes to Orey Grihobashi which happens to be the only electronic track in the album. Lastly, Shirsha Chakraborty sings Aaj Nahi Nahi Nidra which makes the listeners revive old school rock with country style theme.