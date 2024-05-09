'Chaos makes its way to my music,' Chaar Diwari on his musical sensibilities, new track 'Thehra' and more

Cooped up in his room all day to create music, Garv Taneja owes his alias name, Chaar Diwaari to his mother who struggled to get him out of the four walls.

Another reason why he picked the name, Garv reveals, has a philosophical connotation to it. “Picture a brain inside a skull. Though boxed, our imagination there is infinite. Whenever I am inside my walled room, sitting in front of my laptop, my imagination is infinite,” he shares.

Known for curating experimental Hindi music with elements of jazz, hip hop and even rock, Garv is currently one of the most sought-after stars amongst the Gen Z crowd.

A music producer, singer, songwriter and visual artist, the New Delhi-based artiste has a rather unique approach to his work. He does not have to step out for inspiration; looking inward does the job for him.