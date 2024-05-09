'Chaos makes its way to my music,' Chaar Diwari on his musical sensibilities, new track 'Thehra' and more

Cooped up in his room all day to create music, Garv Taneja owes his alias name, Chaar Diwaari to his mother who struggled to get him out of the four walls.
Another reason why he picked the name, Garv reveals, has a philosophical connotation to it. “Picture a brain inside a skull. Though boxed, our imagination there is infinite. Whenever I am inside my walled room, sitting in front of my laptop, my imagination is infinite,” he shares.
Known for curating experimental Hindi music with elements of jazz, hip hop and even rock, Garv is currently one of the most sought-after stars amongst the Gen Z crowd.
A music producer, singer, songwriter and visual artist, the New Delhi-based artiste has a rather unique approach to his work. He does not have to step out for inspiration; looking inward does the job for him.
We speak to the 20-year-old artiste about his raw and rugged musical sensibilities, his latest track electro-hop offering, Thehra and lots more...
Tell us a little about how New Delhi influenced your music.
I think I cannot survive in any other city other than Delhi because the chaos here has institutionalised me to a point where it feels normal. That chaos now makes its way to my music as well.
What tracks were you listening to growing up?
I was listening to old Hindi songs. Name any Bollywood song from the 80s or 90s and I will know it head to toe. At my house, my parents used to play the FM Radio and they never really turned it off so I have heard everything from the time. I am not a Bollywood buff. I don’t know the films or the directors‘ names but I know the songs.
Garv, how would you define your signature sound?
I don’t think it is important to have a signature sound honestly. The idea of a signature sound is very limiting. I feel my signature sound comes from the inability to do certain things. That inability creates a vacuum that I feel pushes me and I feel inspired to make that my sound. My music is very inward right now. I am not looking to invoke anything. I am just doing what I love and I am doing that in a very uncompromised way.
What next can we expect from you?
Right now I am working on my EP and making my new single. I will not get into the details but yes, things are in the works.
Thehra is streaming on all major audio platforms.
