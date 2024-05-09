Music label Desi Trill’s latest drop celebrates Mumbai

Desi Trill's new song, Mumbai Magic seizes the city, draped in the narratives of millions. Mumbai is often dubbed the City of Dreams; the song is an exuberant celebration of hope, hustle, and heritage. The trio of artistes from the music label — Natania Lalwani, Subhi, and Shalmali Kholgade — imagine a Mumbai where ancient traditions intermingle with the pulse of a modern metropolis. From the colonial Gateway of India to the BandraWorli Sea Link, the song is a homage to the city’s ability to inspire and energise, to be both a home and a muse.
As a Mumbai native, how does it feel to be a part of this project and to showcase your city’s essence through music on a global platform?
Natania: It feels nostalgic, true and exciting! Such a huge part of my own essence is Mumbai in the way that it has shaped me. So it’s a really great feeling to get to share that with the rest of the world through a song.
Your musical journey has taken you from Delhi to New York to LA. How does your Indian heritage influence your music, especially in the piece?
Subhi: I have lived a nomadic life— from Delhi to NY, Chicago to LA. But I am a full-on desi at heart. These places exposed me to different genres of music (Broadway, jazz, opera), and I added my own desi touch to them. Living away from India all these years has made me yearn for and appreciate the little things that make India so special. A project like Mumbai Magic brings with it lots of nostalgic moments, which I incorporate into the lyrics. Because I have spent time in Mumbai, my lyrics are very visual.
You’re known for your versatility in both Bollywood and independent music scenes. How does Mumbai Magic differ from your previous work?
Shalmali: Mumbai Magic is a celebration of not just the city of Mumbai but also of sisterhood. Working with Natania and Subhi has been an enriching and thoroughly enjoyable process. Both of them are fantastic songwriters as well as incredible artistes. This project has been a learning experience for me and has differed greatly from the film and non-film projects I’ve been involved with previously. As for the unique elements I brought into the mix, I would say my characteristic voice and delivery are what I knew I had to offer. I feel like I fit right in because, after all, I am a true blue Mumbai girl.
What do you hope listeners take away from, both in terms of its musicality and its portrayal of the city?
Shalmali: I hope that people can relate to the song — those who live in the city, those who are visiting, and those who hope to someday. The song includes very specific imagery that paints a vibrant and accurate picture of Mumbai. Musically, it captures the tempo of the city, which is both fast and calm.
Natania: I hope listeners can feel the vibrant spirit of Mumbai when they hear the song. From the adrenaline rush to the first sip of hot chai, the energy of chasing your wildest dreams, to enjoying late-night maggi masala — it’s all about the feeling of home in a city unlike any other. I hope that feeling resonates with everyone!
Mumbai Magic is streaming on all platforms.