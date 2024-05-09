Music label Desi Trill’s latest drop celebrates Mumbai

Desi Trill's new song, Mumbai Magic seizes the city, draped in the narratives of millions. Mumbai is often dubbed the City of Dreams; the song is an exuberant celebration of hope, hustle, and heritage. The trio of artistes from the music label — Natania Lalwani, Subhi, and Shalmali Kholgade — imagine a Mumbai where ancient traditions intermingle with the pulse of a modern metropolis. From the colonial Gateway of India to the BandraWorli Sea Link, the song is a homage to the city’s ability to inspire and energise, to be both a home and a muse.

As a Mumbai native, how does it feel to be a part of this project and to showcase your city’s essence through music on a global platform?

Natania: It feels nostalgic, true and exciting! Such a huge part of my own essence is Mumbai in the way that it has shaped me. So it’s a really great feeling to get to share that with the rest of the world through a song.

Your musical journey has taken you from Delhi to New York to LA. How does your Indian heritage influence your music, especially in the piece?

Subhi: I have lived a nomadic life— from Delhi to NY, Chicago to LA. But I am a full-on desi at heart. These places exposed me to different genres of music (Broadway, jazz, opera), and I added my own desi touch to them. Living away from India all these years has made me yearn for and appreciate the little things that make India so special. A project like Mumbai Magic brings with it lots of nostalgic moments, which I incorporate into the lyrics. Because I have spent time in Mumbai, my lyrics are very visual.