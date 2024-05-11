BTS’ RM takes fans on a journey of self-discovery in ‘Come Back To Me’ music video

BTS leader RM dropped a captivating music video for his pre-release track Come Back To Me on Friday. The nearly six-minute visual explores themes of identity and connection through a series of intriguing scenes. Directed by Korean-American director Lee Sung Jin, the video showcases RM's acting versatility. Fans see him as a devoted husband and father, a friend enjoying camaraderie, and even a conflicted young man in a relationship.
A particularly striking scene depicts RM as a child, initially appearing withdrawn in the company of his parents before finding moments of joy. The video takes a surreal turn when RM encounters a different version of himself. This encounter sparks a shift, and viewers see RM reconnect with those around him, his expressions reflecting newfound contentment. The video concludes with a hopeful image: RM walks hand-in-hand with a mysterious woman, leaving the house behind.
Fans are raving about the video, praising everything from the song’s lyrics to RM’s emotional performance. One fan commented, “The lyrics, the expression on his face, the duality... everything was PERFECT!” Another fan lauded RM’s talent, saying, “RM is for sure very talented! From rapping to singing... You are totally talented RM!”
The Come Back To Me video serves as a prelude to RM’s upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. This 11-track album, slated for release on May 24, promises to delve into the universal emotions of feeling like an outsider. Described as an alternative genre album with honest lyrics, Right Place, Wrong Person is sure to be a treat for ARMY (BTS's dedicated fanbase) and music lovers alike.