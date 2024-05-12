Cutting cruise

There is no entry barrier for new musicians because anyone can come up with a song and put it out on a social media platform. There used to be no compromise on quality earlier.” Jaimin’s idea about the future of indie music scene is that if a song exists in the same configuration as he imagines it, he will refrain from writing it. “We should avoid being repetitive and try to create what the genre lacks. As artists, we should be very mindful of what to put out,” he says.