Mother’s Day 2024: Hanita Bhambri’s ode to a mother's lullaby

Celebrating Mother's Day with heart and melody, indie artiste Hanita Bhambri releases her new single Maa. It’s her first release in over a year, making it a poignant comeback that pays tribute to the bond shared between a mother and her child.
Hanita explores the longing for a mother’s comfort. This song was born out of her own moments of anxiety and need for ease — something only a mother’s presence could fulfil. “I wrote Maa during a really tough time. I wish I could go back to those simpler days, to feel my mother’s hug and never let go,” the artiste tells us.
Known for her soulful voice, Hanita has made significant waves in the Indian indie music scene. Her vocals and deeply resonant lyrics have consistently intrigued a growing fanbase. Tracks like Let Me Go and Be Patient have marked significant milestones in her career, drawing in listeners with their emotional depth and lyrical poignancy. Other songs such as Jalpari and Dive have also been warmly received, further establishing her as a noteworthy voice in the indie music scene.
The Delhi-based musician who has recently released her newest single Maa, shares nostalgic memories of her childhood, “I am very attached to my mother.
Her distinct smell is my warmth,” she tells us. Over the years, their relationship has endured typical familial challenges but always found its way back to strength and understanding. As her mother grows older, Hanita finds joy in the small moments they share, from teaching her makeup tricks to enjoying their favourite snacks together.
Growing up as the younger sibling, Hanita was always lavished with affection. She clung to her mother’s side, always preferring the food she made over anything else, even when they were out. Whenever life’s small troubles, like a scolding from a teacher or a spat with a friend, overwhelmed her, she found solace in her.
“There’s a unique comfort in the familiar scent of someone you love, and for me, my mother’s presence is the ultimate comfort,” she says, adding, “Making her happy is wonderfully simple — teaching her how to apply makeup, picking out stylish clothes for her, or enjoying her favourite spicy chaat together, all these moments light up her world.
As she grows older, I sometimes catch myself feeling like I’m the one looking after her, which is bittersweet. The thought of a future without her is too painful to bear, so I focus on helping her lead a healthy, fulfilling life, encouraging her to pursue her desires and live on her own terms. No matter her age, she remains my hero.”
Maa is streaming on all platforms.