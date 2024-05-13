Kolkata's Surojit o Bondhura becomes the first Bengali folk–fusion band to perform in Canada’s Festival Acces Asie

Retaining the fact that music transcends all boundaries, this serves as a prime instance to showcase Bengali folk music to a cosmopolitan audience, some of whom might not understand the language but love to listen to world music.

Chatterjee mentions the festival might also arrange for a translator who would help the audience understand the meaning of the songs. Mainak Sengupta adds to it, “We are honoured and proud of being the first Bengali band from India to be performing in such a prestigious international festival. We are feeling excited and looking forward to the moment when there will be people speaking different languages of the world in the audience seats. Maybe they don't know our language. But we will win their hearts with the magic of the Bengali folk music.

And yes, we will do more such collaborations in the future because for us music is everything; it has no boundaries. This is the essence of world music.”