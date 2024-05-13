Kolkata's Surojit o Bondhura becomes the first Bengali folk–fusion band to perform in Canada’s Festival Acces Asie

Kolkata’s popular folk-fusion band Surojit o Bondhura is all set to become the first Bengali band to be performing in the longest running art and culture festival in Montreal, Canada- Festival Acces Asie on May 18.
Started in 1995, the festival has had over the years performing artistes from all around the world and for the first time will be featuring a Bengali band this year becoming a platform for Bengal folk to reach out to a global audience. We speak to the band comprising lead vocalist, songwriter-composer, multi-instrumentalist Surojit Chatterjee; lead guitarist and back-up vocalist Rajib Mishra; bassist and backup vocalist Mainak Sengupta; and drummer and back-up vocalist Agniv Mukherjee.
Speaking about the opportunity of being able to perform at the Festival, Chatterjee recalls, “I have been collaborating for quite some time with the French-Canadian band Mosaique, who I met through percussionist Jayanta Guha. They are based out of Saguenay, Chicoutimi. Post COVID when I had gone for a performance with them we had performed at an event organised by Kabir Centre for Arts & Culture in Montreal. It was named Mosaique and Surojit and was extremely successful. The audience were very interested and musically inclusive. After that the Centre had proposed our names to the Festival. Things worked out and we are going to perform on May 18 as Surojit o Bondhura for the first time at the Festival.”
With the idea of representing Bengal and folk music, what does the line –up look like? Chatterjee reveals, “I am representing Bengal, Bengali music, and Bengali folk. Apart from Kande Shudho Mon, Barandaye Roddur, Phaguner o Mohonaye, we are going with many traditional Bangla folk songs like Naiye Re by Nirmalendu Chowdhury, Nao Chariye Deya and more.” Apart from the main band, there will be collaborations between them and cello player Jean- Francois Sauriol and Raja Bhattacharya on sarod for some songs.
While the band has been treating their fans to glimpses of their rehearsals on social media, member Rajib Mishra elaborates on the preparation, “We are diligently preparing and undergoing multiple rehearsals to showcase Indian and Bengali Folk Music on an international platform. This show has a special song list lined up, which we generally don't perform at our regular shows. With different instruments and arrangements, these songs become livelier and more melodious, carrying the essence of our Bengali Folk Songs. We are also taking care of our attire, which is specially designed for this festival. I am sure it will be an unforgettable gala night on the Canadian platform with our Canadian friends as Surojit O Bondhura takes the centre stage”.
Retaining the fact that music transcends all boundaries, this serves as a prime instance to showcase Bengali folk music to a cosmopolitan audience, some of whom might not understand the language but love to listen to world music.
Chatterjee mentions the festival might also arrange for a translator who would help the audience understand the meaning of the songs. Mainak Sengupta adds to it, “We are honoured and proud of being the first Bengali band from India to be performing in such a prestigious international festival. We are feeling excited and looking forward to the moment when there will be people speaking different languages of the world in the audience seats. Maybe they don't know our language. But we will win their hearts with the magic of the Bengali folk music.
And yes, we will do more such collaborations in the future because for us music is everything; it has no boundaries. This is the essence of world music.”
Before signing off Agniv Mukherjee, chips in about their excitement for the impending performance, “I am very excited to be a part of this initiative. We never thought that our Bengali songs would be on an international platform with a global audience. We are eagerly waiting for the performance and making sure with all the practice lessons that Surojit O Bondhura represents our music to the world.”