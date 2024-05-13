Singer Veena Bhatia teams up with lyricist-composer Prashant Ingole for their single, 'Dil Titli'

Indie music scene is about to witness an electrifying collaboration as the versatile Veena Bhatia joins forces with the renowned lyricist and music composer Prashant Ingole for their single, Dil Titli.

Veena Bhatia has captivated audiences with her soulful renditions in hits like Ishq Nachunda and Baarish Mein Bheegne. She's even graced the silver screen with her melodious voice in two film songs alongside the esteemed Shabbir Ahmad. The anticipation for her upcoming release Bavre Naina in collaboration with the legendary Asha Bhosle Ji is palpable, promising to be yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

Talking about Dil Titli, Bhatia says, "Working with Prashant has been an incredibly enriching experience. His passion for music is palpable, and it reflects in every note of Dil Titli. I am confident that this collaboration will touch the hearts of listeners around the world."

To this, Prashant adds, "I always love to support pioneers and fighters. I am happy to be a part of Veena Ji's dream of being a singer and she is an inspiration for all those who dreamt to be something but haven't begun yet.