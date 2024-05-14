Kolkata musician Aamir Rizvi drops tenth single
Aamir Rizvi is a well-known name in the Kolkata independent music scene. As he drops his latest and 10th single 9999 Miles, we speak to him about the track, his growth over time and what we can expect from him in the future.
Excerpts
What inspired you to come up with 9999 Miles?
I wrote the song in 2020, when the lockdown had just started. This isn't only about a relationship of my life but also about couples who have gone through long distance before and are still living that life. When there is a time where we cannot see our loved ones physically, our inner love for them is what keeps us going and that is one of the main reasons I decided to write this song. It still remains as one of my favourite singles.
How long did it take from conceptualisation to the final output?
Since I wrote this song four years ago, my recording process was very simple. I remember writing the lyrics as I was playing the chords on my guitar. That's how I usually record my tunes. When I went to the studio, I wanted to play around with some harmonies and make the song sound more whole with my vocals rather than with more instruments. I wanted to tell the audience a story through my vocals and I hope that everybody who listens to this song can at some point relate to the words.
This being your tenth single, how would you reflect on your journey as a musician since the first single?
I've grown a lot personally. I want to keep writing music all my life because it gives me a lot of inner peace. I have also realised that I want to work more on my storytelling and my sound. I've been happy with my sound but the time has come for me to grow out of this and learn more about the world of music, so I can apply those elements to my stories.
What is that one thing which is consistent in all your songs till now and in which areas have you improvised yourself with each song?
My honesty. I've been honest in every song, truthfully speaking. I don't want to pretend like I'm a poet, when I'm not one, yet. I want to read more, learn more about life. I feel my sound has improvied compared to the first few songs that I put out, and I want to keep getting better. This journey never stops. The songs are personal chapters from my life and they are my only proper way of communication to the outside world.
What’s your plan for the 11th single?
The 11th single will be something completely different. Maybe electronic, maybe a few traditional jazz elements since that is what I want to learn right now, maybe more percussions. It'll be exciting and something that the audience doesn't expect. I want to keep the surprise element in my new song.
9999 Miles is streaming across all audio platforms