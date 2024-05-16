Makers drop the first music video for RNT Project Chapter 2

The makers have dropped the first music video from the RNT Project Chapter 2 a while ago and it has been garnering positive reviews from the viewers. After the immense success of the RNT Project Chapter 1, the next Chapter album was dropped on May 8 in tandem with Tagore’s birth anniversary this year.
The video of the song Bhalobashi Bhalobashi by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury can be viewed on the official SVF Music YouTube channel. This soulful rendition has been designed by music director, composer and singer Arindom; who himself lends voice to two songs in the album.
The video depicts a landscape set against the early 90s and centres on the remarkable bonding between Jaya and Rahman, essayed by Dibyasha Das and Rik Chatterjee respectively. Their on-screen chemistry is very relatable with the narrative and the authenticity of the song. It gives viewers a reflection of a poignant exploration of love that transcends time and societal norms. Bhalobashi Bhalobashi captures the essence of neighbourhood love or Bengali paarar prem which is a manifestation of timeless old-school romance.
What sets this music apart from the rest of the album is its unique ballad-like arrangement. It intertwines tabla, flute and classical guitars providing a harmonious blend of lyrical beauty which captures the essence of Tagore’s timeless compositions.
Bhalobashi Bhalobashi is available for viewing on the official social media channel and can be viewed world over in Bengal and outside, especially spreading the nostalgia among the Bengali Diaspora outside.