Makers drop the first music video for RNT Project Chapter 2

The makers have dropped the first music video from the RNT Project Chapter 2 a while ago and it has been garnering positive reviews from the viewers. After the immense success of the RNT Project Chapter 1, the next Chapter album was dropped on May 8 in tandem with Tagore’s birth anniversary this year.

The video of the song Bhalobashi Bhalobashi by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury can be viewed on the official SVF Music YouTube channel. This soulful rendition has been designed by music director, composer and singer Arindom; who himself lends voice to two songs in the album.