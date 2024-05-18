Pop star King walks Cannes red carpet, says 'its a chance to show the world what Indian music can do'

After Bollywood's beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, entreprenueur Namita Thapar, it was Indian rapper King who walked the coveted Cannes red carpet. Making his debut, he became the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet.
Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and Oops, said, "Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do."
Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded charisma and confidence as he sashayed down the red carpet. "I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry," added King.
King settled into a plush seat for the evening's main event, Kinds of Kindness. Meanwhile on the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, King was recently in the news for his single, Bumpa, with global pop sensation Jason Derulo, who revealed that King and he co-wrote the song, blending their signature sound.