Pop star King walks Cannes red carpet, says 'its a chance to show the world what Indian music can do'

After Bollywood's beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, entreprenueur Namita Thapar, it was Indian rapper King who walked the coveted Cannes red carpet. Making his debut, he became the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet.

Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and Oops, said, "Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do."