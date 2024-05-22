Second single from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to feature Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the follow-up to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which starred Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushpa Raj. The sequel also stars Rashmika and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will be relesed in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day this year.