Second single from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to feature Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli

The track is touted to be an upbeat catchy track on the lines of Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise
After Pushpa Pushpa, the second song from the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer film Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the airwaves. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser poster of the new song. The yet-to-be-titled song will feature the character of Srivalli as per the poster.

The track is touted to be an upbeat catchy track on the lines of Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster with shades of purple, pink and yellow in the background with the hand, presumably Srivalli's, in gyan mudra.

They wrote in the caption, “After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerise us all. #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the follow-up to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which starred Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushpa Raj. The sequel also stars Rashmika and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will be relesed in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

