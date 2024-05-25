Indie musician Shiraz Ahmed shines bright with his new release, 'Sang Hamare'

Independent music in India seems to be thriving with many artistes releasing their own tracks. Singer-songwriter and composer Shiraz Ahmed’s impressive track record of such releases is a testimony to this notion, reinstating the faith that quality exists among artistes. With clear inspirations of Atif Aslam and Lucky Ali visible in his vocals, Shiraz’s latest release, Sang Hamare, is a melodious number.
This rising musical talent explains how his song contains a personal touch and stands out from others who explore similar themes of love and longing. “It evokes powerful emotions about the loss of a loved one, whether through tragedy or the passage of time,’’ he states, adding, “The lyrics are deeply personal, filled with raw emotion and honesty, making it a heartfelt request for a reunion that stands out from other songs with similar themes.”
The producer of this tune is Prateek Gandhi, who Shiraz describes as “a musician and producer who loves to experiment and creates music with honesty and a pure heart”. Sharing more about this collaborative process, he opens up about how the score ultimately came around. “When he (Prateek) first heard this composition, he said, ‘I know exactly how to capture its feel’. His deep understanding of what an artiste is trying to convey helped us find the perfect musical treatment for Sang Humare,” Shiraz narrates.
The crooner also reveals to us the reason behind the obvious influences of Lucky Ali in his music. “His ability to convey deep emotions and his commitment to staying true to his artistic vision has greatly inspired my music. Lucky Ali’s success as an independent artiste shows that being authentic can create a lasting impact in the music industry,” Shiraz concludes.
Sang Hamare is streaming on all audio platforms and YouTube.