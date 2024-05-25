Rapper Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh; makes public announcement

In a move that has pleasantly surprised the hip hop community, rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing animosity with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024 held in Dehradun recently.

The concert (on May 24) witnessed Badshah stopping his performance midway and taking a mature and respectful stand on Honey Singh, as he stated, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind — and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the. Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind and I wish him all the best.”