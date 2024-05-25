Rapper Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh; makes public announcement

In a move that has pleasantly surprised the hip hop community, rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing animosity with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024 held in Dehradun recently.
The concert (on May 24) witnessed Badshah stopping his performance midway and taking a mature and respectful stand on Honey Singh, as he stated, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind — and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the. Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind and I wish him all the best.”
The animosity between Badshah and Honey Singh first surfaced in 2009 when the duo parted ways from Mafia Mundeer. Since then, the tension had simmered, with occasional barbs exchanged in music and on social media.
However, it seems Badshah is ready to move forward and spoke of a peaceful reconciliation, a gesture met with a roar of approval from the concert goers and internet users who have followed the rappers’ feud for years.
Whether this is a lasting reconciliation or a one-time event remains to be seen. However, Badshah publicly stating he is putting an end to the feud has given hopes to the fans that the two rappers can collaborate on future projects.
Meanwhile, Badshah, who just crossed 3 billion streams on Spotify with his third studio album Ek Tha Raja garnering over a whopping 100 million Spotify streams, will be seen embarking on his debut Pagaal World Tour shortly.