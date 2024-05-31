This upcoming concert is a tribute to one of the greatest singers that India has seen – Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK

Alive India was founded by Supratiek Ghosh to take Indian independent music to the highest level possible. They specialise in creating fresh independent music beyond films and work towards discovering, nurturing and showcasing outstanding musical talents across the country.
One of their projects — Alive India in Concert — which is one of India’s longest live concert series, aims at bringing India’s leading music icons, upcoming musicians, singers and bands and music lovers under one roof. We speak to Supratiek about their upcoming Sing for KK: The Mega Tribute Concert…
“After KK passed away, everyone mourned his death but no one did anything for him. He has sung in hundreds of films and has worked with hundreds of music composers and his music can only be kept alive with his music. The singers who will be performing, knew him personally, and we all will be sharing our stories with KK,” begins Supratiek.
The concert will feature 12 musicians including Supratiek himself, Indian singer and composer Leslee Lewis and guitarist Kamaljeet Singh Rathore. “If you notice, KK has always sung with four people. Here we are still using another guitarist. But all the people performing are some of the best across the country. KK’s songs don’t require a huge ensemble. He is a rock concert format guy,” explains the musician.
KK has sung more than 700 songs and we couldn’t help but ask Supratiek how he decided to narrow down the songs and create a setlist for the performance. “Me and the singers who will be performing, we did a poll between us and selected his best 35 songs. We took the songs that were common between all of us. Because time is a constraint, we have to finish those 35 songs in three hours,” says Supratiek.
What’s next for Alive India? “We are coming up with new originals. And we also have a series of concerts coming up. This is the 10th year for Alive India in Concert, 15th year for Alive India and 25th year for the band Aurko. So, we are planning big things this year and this tribute to KK is just the start,” he concludes.
INR 499 onwards. June 1, 6 pm. At Garuda Mall, Magrath Road.
