This upcoming concert is a tribute to one of the greatest singers that India has seen – Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK

KK has sung more than 700 songs and we couldn’t help but ask Supratiek how he decided to narrow down the songs and create a setlist for the performance. “Me and the singers who will be performing, we did a poll between us and selected his best 35 songs. We took the songs that were common between all of us. Because time is a constraint, we have to finish those 35 songs in three hours,” says Supratiek.

What’s next for Alive India? “We are coming up with new originals. And we also have a series of concerts coming up. This is the 10th year for Alive India in Concert, 15th year for Alive India and 25th year for the band Aurko. So, we are planning big things this year and this tribute to KK is just the start,” he concludes.

INR 499 onwards. June 1, 6 pm. At Garuda Mall, Magrath Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so